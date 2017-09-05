Indian Army's chopper Dhruv ALH crashes in Ladakh, all onboard safe

An Indian Army helicopter crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Ladakh on Tuesday but all its crew and passengers which included the Leh Corps commander and a division commander are safe, army officials said.

#UPDATE: Location of crash of Army's Advanced Light Helicopter is Tsogstalu helipad in Eastern Ladakh. — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2017

The chopper, an Advanced Light Helicopter of the Indian Army, crashed at Tsogstalu Helipad in eastern Ladakh on Tuesday afternoon, IANS reported. It had on board 14 Corps commander Lt Gen SK Upadhyay and 3 Div commander Major General Savneet Singh.

"All crew members and passengers are safe," an army official said.

A court of inquiry has been ordered into the incident, The Hindu reported.

The Dhruv ALH, developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, is extensively used by the Army for operations at extreme altitudes in Siachen and Ladakh region.

NDTVreported that there have been 19 incidents involving the indigenous Dhruv helicopter. It was inducted by security forces in India and by the Ecuadorian Air Force in 2002.

With inputs from IANS