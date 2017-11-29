Indian Army to install battle tank used in 1965 and 1971 wars at Pune University premises

Pune: Savitribai Phule Pune University is set to receive a T55 battle tank as a gift from the Southern Command of the Indian Army.

The Russian battle tank, which played a key role in the 1965 and 1971 India-Pakistan wars, will be installed on the premises of the Defence & Strategic Studies Department of the varsity on Wednesday, said an official release by SPPU.

"The tank will be installed on the premises of the Defence & Strategic Department in the presence of general officer commanding-in-chief Southern Command, Lieutenant General PM Hariz on Wednesday," it said.

The Defence & Strategic Studies Department of the SPPU has a long association with armed forces, and many senior defence officials have received doctorates from the department.

"The Defence has also instituted Chhatrapati Shivaji Policy Chair and senior official from the Army is appointed to the chair for two years," said Dr Vijay Khare, head of the D&S Studies, SPPU.

He said that besides the academic exchange, General BC Joshi Lecture is organised every year by the Indian Army and the Defence & Strategic Studies Department jointly.