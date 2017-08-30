Indian Army set for reform initiatives; to restructure 57,000 staff posts

New Delhi: In a major move, the defence ministry has decided to carry out a series of reform initiatives in the Indian Army, including restructuring of around 57,000 posts of officers and other staff.

Defence minister Arun Jaitley said 65 out of 99 recommendations of the Shekatkar Committee have been accepted by the government.

The panel was appointed to recommend measures to enhance combat capability of the armed forces.

The reform process will include restructuring of various repair bases of the Army besides ensuring structural improvement of the National Cadet Corps (NCC).