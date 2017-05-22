You are here:
  3. Indian Army recovers arms, ammunition cache in Kupwara forest after encounter with militants

IndiaPTIMay, 22 2017 12:11:49 IST

Srinagar: Security forces have recovered arms and ammunition from forest area in Handwara area of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir where a brief encounter took place with terrorists on Sunday night, police said.

Soldiers of 6 Rashtriya Rifles noticed some suspicious movement in Kehmal forest area of Handwara and challenged the heavily armed militants, a police official said on Monday.

He said the militants opened firing towards security forces, who retaliated forcing the terrorists to flee from the spot.

During the search of the encounter scene, the army personnel recovered a pistol, two pistol magazines, 40 rounds of ammunition, one power bank with battery charging cable, a binocular, seven dry batteries, an axe and a walking stick, he said.

Police has registered a case under various sections of law in connection with the incident.

 


Published Date: May 22, 2017 12:06 pm | Updated Date: May 22, 2017 12:11 pm

