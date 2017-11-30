Indian Army, Rajasthan government sign MoU to improve defence infrastructure close to Pakistan border

Jaipur: The Indian Army and the Rajasthan government have signed an MoU to improve infrastructure for their posts near the India-Pakistan border, an official said.

As per the memorandum of understanding, the army will be able to use an airstrip in Lalgarh-Jatan area in Sri Ganganagar district for 10 years.

The army can undertake temporary construction work as per their requirement, Principal Secretary of the State Civil Aviation Department, Pawan Goyal, said.

The state government has sanctioned funds for the airstrip, which is near the India-Pakistan border, he said.

The MoU was signed between the State Civil Aviation Department and the army.