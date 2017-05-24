Indian Army invites application for 126th Technical Graduate Course: Here's how to apply before it closes on 14 June

The Indian Army is inviting applications from male engineering graduates for the 126th Technical Graduate Course which will commence from January 2018 at Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun, for permanent commissioning. According to the army recruitment website, the online application is open and will close on 14 June, 2017 at 10 am. There is a vacancy of 40 seats under the programme.

Age limit and eligibility: The application is open to all Indian citizens along with Bhutanese and Nepalese subjects who were born between 2 January, 1991 and 1 January, 1998. A more detailed list is available on the Indian Army website.

Candidate's minimum education qualification for the vacancies in the Indian Army should be BE/BTech/Bachelor Degree in Engineering/Technology. Selection into the course will be based on merit and personal interview.

According to the website, candidates who have passed the requisite engineering degree courses or in the final year of engineering degree course are eligible to apply as well. However, candidates in the final year will be required to submit proof of studying by 1 January, 2018 and produce the engineering degree certificate within 12 weeks from commencement of training. They will be commissioned also on an additional bond basis for recovery of the cost of training at IMA.

Remuneration and package: Selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission on probation in the rank of Lieutenant and will be entitled to full pay and allowances admissible to a lieutenant during the training period, and on successful completion of the training, cadets will be granted permanent commission in the Indian Army in the rank of lieutenant.

The candidates will be given a stipend of Rs 21,000 per month. On completion of training, they will be commissioned in the rank of Lieutenant and entitled to pay as admissible to the rank.

The CTC for a Lieutenant would be approximately Rs 80,000 per month, which includes basic pay, DA, grade pay, military service pay, tech pay, house rent allowance and transport allowance.

Application process: The application fees for the recruitment of 126th Technical Graduates Course (TGC-126) for vacancies in Indian Army is nil. However, candidates are required to log on to the army recruitment website to apply for the programme.

Follow these steps to apply for the programme:

Step 1: Log on to Indian Army recruitment website

Step 2: Click on 'Officer Entry Apply/Login' tab on the home page. It will take you to the registration portal. Complete the registration

Step 3: Now, select the relevant vacancy and click on the apply online tab

Step 4: Fill up the complete application form

Step 5: Submit the application form with photograph and signature

Step 6: Take a printout of application and keep it in a safe place

Last date to apply: 14 June, 2017 at 10 am