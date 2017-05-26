Indian Army foils attack by Pakistan Border Action Team in Uri, two terrorists killed

An attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team on the Indian Army was foiled along the Line of Control in the Uri sector of Kashmir, reports PTI.

Two members of the Border Action Team (BAT) were killed in the attack on Friday, the Indian Army said.

"Alert troops foiled a BAT attack on our patrol party in Uri sector. Two BAT terrorists were killed in the operation," an army official said in Srinagar. The BAT attack was effectively repulsed, the official added.

According to police sources, the bodies of the two terrorists were lying in "no man's land" along the LoC. The chief task of this special services group is to dominate the LoC by carrying out disruptive actions in the form of surreptitious raids the report adds.

The BAT is specifically employed for trans-LoC action, The Indian Express reports.

The situation at the borders in Jammu and Kashmir seems to worsen with every passing day.

On 1 May, in a cross-LoC attack by suspected Pakistani terrorists in the Krishna Ghati sector in Jammu and Kashmir, three Indian soldiers were killed, with the body of one of them being mutilated in second such incident in less than a month, triggering outrage across the nation.

Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat had said that the security forces will retaliate to attacks like the Krishna Ghati beheadings.

Times Now reports that the remains of the Pakistani personnel have not been retrieved by the Pakistani Army. Operations are being conducted in the Uri sector since Friday morning, the report adds. The encounter is still underway at the LoC.

More details are awaited on the infiltration attempt.

With inputs from agencies.