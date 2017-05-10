Indian Army doctor's bullet-ridden body found in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, probe ordered

An army doctor was reportedly assasinated by militants on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. The body of the Lieutenant rank officer was found with bullet wounds in Hermain area of Shopian district in south Kashmir, police sources told PTI.

The slain army doctor, was identified as Umar Fayaz Parry who was posted in Akhnoor, according to News18. Hailing from neighbouring Kulgam district, Fayaz had gone to Shopian to attend the marriage function of a relative.

According to CNN-News18, the army doctor was abducted from the function and later murdered. This incident stokes concerns as thus far militants have been indulging in direct face-offs with the security forces. However, targetting army officers, when off duty, and murdering them is not very common. There has been a spike in militant activities in most districts of south Kashmir including, Pulwama, Shopian, Anantnag and Kulgam.

News18 reported that the Jammu and Kashmir police has been on a high alert in south Kashmir after increased incidents of militancy. An advisory was also issued by the state police asking its personnel not to visit ancestral homes, especially in south Kashmir areas till it was withdrawn.

Fayaz was reportedly picked up by four militants from Shopian and later taken to Herman Chowk where he was shot.

An army official in Srinagar said that they have received an input and are verifying the circumstances in which the officer was found dead. The security forces have launched search operations in the area to nab the militants.

With inputs from PTI