Indian Army crosses LoC, kills 3 Pakistani soldiers in retaliation to Saturday's Rajouri attack

Indian Army jawans on Monday crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and killed three Pakistan Army soldiers, the news agency ANI reported.

The report, which quotes intelligence sources, added that the attack was in retaliation to four Indian Army jawans being killed in Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday.

Indian Army troops crossed over the Line of Control (PoK) & killed three Pakistani army soldiers, one Pak soldier injured. This was in retaliation to the four Indian Army personnel killed on Saturday​ in ceasefire violation by Pakistan: Intelligence Sources — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2017

However, Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan Army's publicity wing claimed that Pakistani troops gave a "strong response" to the attack.

"The shelling occurred at Rukh Chakri sector of Rawlakot and received a strong response from Pakistani forces," Dawn News reported, quoting the ISPR.

India had initiated the "unprovoked ceasefire violation" that led to an exchange of fire between the two countries' border forces, ISPR alleged.

Pakistan violated the ceasefire 881 times along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir this year, killing 30 people.

Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir had said on 19 December that Pakistan violated ceasefire along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir 771 times till 10 December, and 110 times along the IB till November-end.

The truce between India and Pakistan along the IB, LoC and the Actual Ground Position Line in Jammu and Kashmir came into force in November 2003.

