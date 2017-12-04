Indian Army convoy attacked by militants in Jammu and Kashmir; jawan injured as encounter continues

Srinagar: Militants attacked an army convoy in Qazigund area of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir, leaving one soldier injured, ANI reported.

#Visuals from #JammuAndKashmir: One Army Jawan injured as encounter continues between terrorists and Army in Qazigund (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/7C4mFtKW0N

However, The Hindu reported that two soldiers were injured in the attack.

A police official said security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the militants.

Further details are awaited.

The incident comes a month after a similar attack was carried out in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, when one policeman was killed after militants attacked a patrol party.

The deceased was among two personnel who sustained injuries during the attack.

The injured constables — Abdul Salam and Munir Ahmad — were rushed to a hospital for treatment and their condition was stated to be stable.

However, one of them died later.

With inputs from PTI