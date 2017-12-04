You are here:
Indian Army convoy attacked by militants in Jammu and Kashmir; jawan injured as encounter continues

IndiaFP StaffDec, 04 2017 14:52:43 IST

Srinagar: Militants attacked an army convoy in Qazigund area of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir, leaving one soldier injured, ANI reported.

However, The Hindu reported that two soldiers were injured in the attack.

A police official said security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the militants.

Further details are awaited.

The incident comes a month after a similar attack was carried out in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, when one policeman was killed after militants attacked a patrol party.

The deceased was among two personnel who sustained injuries during the attack.


The injured constables — Abdul Salam and Munir Ahmad — were rushed to a hospital for treatment and their condition was stated to be stable.

However, one of them died later.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Dec 04, 2017 02:52 pm | Updated Date: Dec 04, 2017 02:52 pm


