Group Captain of Indian Air Force suspected of leaking classified information, held for questioning

A Group Captain of the Indian Air Force — a rank equivalent to a colonel in the Indian Army — was held for questioning on Wednesday evening, according to several media reports.

According to a report in NDTV, the senior officer of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was being questioned for allegedly leaking classified information. The air force, however, refused to divulge the exact nature of the information it suspected was compromised.

The officer was detained for questioning after he was found using an unauthorised electronic device during a routine surveillance, ANI reported.

An IAF Officer detained from New Delhi for further questioning after he was found indulging in activities through unauthorised electronic devices during routine counter intelligence surveillance carried out by the IAF's Central Security and Investigation Team. — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2018

The Tribune reported that the officer who was an instructor, and not a part of the flying squad, was apparently 'honey-trapped' and was being blackmailed. He divulged crucial information to a woman he struck a friendship with over Facebook, according to the report.

"Posted in New Delhi at the IAF headquarters he had access to certain level of plans and documents," the report read.

The identity of the woman is not yet clear and IAF authorities suspect the officer may have passed "critical information," over the past few months, India Today reported.

"We have strong reason to believe that the officer was regularly meeting his handlers in the capital (Delhi)", sources told India Today.

Army, air force and navy personnel are required to follow strict guidelines on social media. The armed forces impose severe restrictions on the cyber activity of their officers. Among other restrictions, officials are barred from revealing in any way the details of their posting, designation and current or past deputations. The officers are also advised against posting pictures in uniform or posing with a weapon, even when in civilian clothing, according to a report in The Times of India.