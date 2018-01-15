India to take stronger action if Pakistan continues supporting terrorism, infiltration of militants: Bipin Rawat

New Delhi: In a strong message to Pakistan, army chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday said India will scale up "action" if Islamabad continues supporting terror and infiltration of militants.

On the 70th Army Day celebrations at the Cariappa Parade Ground, the army chief said any provocative action from Pakistan will lead to a befitting reply.

"On the Line of Control (LoC), the Pakistan Army is continuing ceasefire violations and helping terrorists to infiltrate (into India). We are using our might to teach them a lesson. Any provocative action from Pakistan's side will get a befitting reply," he said.

"If we are forced, we will scale up the level of our action, and can take other steps."

The army chief also said that Pakistan was trying to disrupt social harmony, citing attacks on the Amarnath pilgrims and killing of Jammu and Kashmir policemen and soldiers like Lieutenant Umar Fayaz.

"It is an attempt to target our national unity and social fabric. We will not allow these anti-national forces to succeed."

Rawat said that in the country's North East, people-friendly operations had curbed terror though some groups were still trying to disrupt peace.

"The Indian Army has coordinated with Assam rifles and others to isolate these groups and is continuing operations."

He said the government was in talks to ensure return of normalcy to the North Eastern states.

Army Day is celebrated on 15 January to commemorate the day when Lt General KM Cariappa took over as Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher in 1949.