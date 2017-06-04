India successfully test fires indigenously developed surface-to-air, short range missile in Odisha

Balasore: India on Sunday successfully test-fired an indigenously developed quick reaction surface-to-air short range missile from a test range along the Odisha coast.

The sophisticated missile was test-fired at about 12.40 pm from a truck-mounted canister launcher from launch complex-1 at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near Balasore, official sources said.

It was a developmental trial of the state-of-the-art missile, which engaged an aerial target successfully, they said.

They added that the QR-SAM was developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation and other establishments.

The missile, which has a strike range of 20 to 30 km, is capable of engaging multiple targets. Designed to be a quick reaction missile, it is an all-weather weapon system capable of tracking and firing, the sources said.

Some more trial rounds of the weapon system are expected to be conducted in the near future from the same test range.