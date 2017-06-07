India, Somalia agree to prisoner exchange arrangement

You are here:
IndiaIANSJun, 07 2017 15:36:10 IST

New Delhi: India and Somalia have agreed to transfer each other's prisoners to jails in their own country.

File photo of prisoners being taken to prison in a police van in Ahmadabad (representational image). Reuters

"The agreement will facilitate Indian prisoners in Somalia and vice-versa to be near their families for serving the remaining part of their sentence," an official statement said on Wednesday.

The Union Cabinet gave its approval for the ratification of the agreement on transfer of sentenced persons between India and Somalia. The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India has similar bilateral agreements with several agreements including the United Kingdom, Mauritius, France, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Bangladesh, the UAE and Australia.

The transfer of such prisoners shall facilitate their social rehabilitation, Indian officials said.


Published Date: Jun 07, 2017 03:36 pm | Updated Date: Jun 07, 2017 03:36 pm

