You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

India says its Palestine policy is not determined by a third country, after US recognises Jerusalem as Israel's capital

IndiaPTIDec, 07 2017 10:29:39 IST

New Delhi: Reacting to the US' announcement recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital, India on Thursday said its position on Palestine is independent, consistent and not determined by any third country.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

External affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India's position on Palestine is shaped by its own views and interests and not determined by any third country.

"India's position on Palestine is independent and consistent. It is shaped by our views and interests, and not determined by any third country," he said responding to a query regarding India's position on recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel by the US.

President Donald Trump had on Wednesday recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital, reversing decades of US and international policy on the holy city.


Published Date: Dec 07, 2017 10:29 am | Updated Date: Dec 07, 2017 10:29 am


Also See





9 Months Episode 16: A Guide to the delivery, by doctors — Part 2



Top Stories



Cricket Scores