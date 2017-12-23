India repatriates four Pakistani prisoners, secures release of 370 Indian prisoners including 363 fishermen

New Delhi: India on Friday repatriated four Pakistani prisoners, who have completed their sentence and whose nationality has been confirmed by Pakistan authorities, via the Attari-Wagah border.

"India attaches high priority to addressing all humanitarian issues, including early release and repatriation of Indian fishermen and prisoners in Pakistan's custody," the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

It also stated that India has secured the release of 370 Indian prisoners, including 363 fishermen, in 2017.

The release of the Pakistani prisoners comes ahead of the visit of the mother and wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian national sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on alleged charges of espionage, to Pakistan.

Pakistan has issued visas to Jadhav's mother and wife to meet him in a Pakistani prison on 25 December.