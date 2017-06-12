India repatriates 11 Pakistani prisoners at Wagah Border days after SCO Summit

Amid the ongoing tension between the two neighbours, India on Monday released 11 Pakistani prisoners and handed them over to authorities of that country at the Wagah Border post.

The Pakistani nationals were released after they completed their respective prison terms, official sources said.

The move comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanged greetings with his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Astana.

Ties between India and Pakistan have nosedived over a range of issues including the beheading of two soldiers by the Pakistan military along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir and the death sentence handed down to former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav by a military court in Pakistan on charges of spying.

The Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir has also been witnessing rising tensions.