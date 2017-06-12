You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. India repatriates 11 Pakistani prisoners at Wagah Border days after SCO Summit

India repatriates 11 Pakistani prisoners at Wagah Border days after SCO Summit

IndiaPTIJun, 12 2017 19:31:11 IST

Amid the ongoing tension between the two neighbours, India on Monday released 11 Pakistani prisoners and handed them over to authorities of that country at the Wagah Border post.

India. Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

The Pakistani nationals were released after they completed their respective prison terms, official sources said.

The move comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanged greetings with his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Astana.

Ties between India and Pakistan have nosedived over a range of issues including the beheading of two soldiers by the Pakistan military along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir and the death sentence handed down to former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav by a military court in Pakistan on charges of spying.

The Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir has also been witnessing rising tensions.


Published Date: Jun 12, 2017 07:30 pm | Updated Date: Jun 12, 2017 07:31 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 14ENG Vs B2
2Jun 15BAN Vs B1
3Jun 18TBC Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores