India raises with Canada Justin Trudeau's presence at controversial Khalsa Day event

New Delhi: India indicated on Wednesday that it had raised with Canada the presence of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a recent event in Toronto where two legislators, who had authored a motion in the Ontario Assembly calling the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as "genocide", were felicitated.

"We have taken up such issues in the past with the government of Canada through diplomatic channels.

"What I can mention without going into the details of this particular instance is that the practice has not been discontinued," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.

He was responding to a question on the presence of Trudeau at the event in Toronto where photographs of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, considered terrorist by India, was displayed, besides felicitating the two legislators who had drafted the "genocide motion".

The Khalsa Day event was organised to mark the Sikh new year.

Last month, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley had strongly raised with his Canadian counterpart Harjit Singh Sajjan India's "anguish" over the passage of the "genocide motion" at the Ontario Assembly.