India promoting terrorism in Afghanistan to sabotage Islamabad-Kabul ties: Pakistan

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday accused India of promoting "state-sponsored terrorism" in Afghanistan to sabotage the Islamabad-Kabul ties.

"Pakistan and Afghanistan need to closely coordinate with each other for overcoming the scourge of terrorism," Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said during a weekly media briefing.

Zakaria said Afghanistan had been in turmoil for over 40 years and this had given space to terrorists.

"Afghans have suffered a lot due to terrorism, so have we," Dawn newspaper quoted him as saying.

"An instable Afghanistan has affected Pakistan more than any other country," he said, adding that Pakistan believed in an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process.