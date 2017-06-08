You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. India promoting terrorism in Afghanistan to sabotage Islamabad-Kabul ties: Pakistan

India promoting terrorism in Afghanistan to sabotage Islamabad-Kabul ties: Pakistan

IndiaIANSJun, 08 2017 18:57:58 IST

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday accused India of promoting "state-sponsored terrorism" in Afghanistan to sabotage the Islamabad-Kabul ties.

Lowering of the flags ceremony at Wagah border (representational image). Reuters

Lowering of the flags ceremony at Wagah border (representational image). Reuters

"Pakistan and Afghanistan need to closely coordinate with each other for overcoming the scourge of terrorism," Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said during a weekly media briefing.

Zakaria said Afghanistan had been in turmoil for over 40 years and this had given space to terrorists.

"Afghans have suffered a lot due to terrorism, so have we," Dawn newspaper quoted him as saying.

"An instable Afghanistan has affected Pakistan more than any other country," he said, adding that Pakistan believed in an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process.


Published Date: Jun 08, 2017 06:57 pm | Updated Date: Jun 08, 2017 06:57 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 9NZ Vs BAN
2Jun 10ENG Vs AUS
3Jun 11IND Vs SA
4Jun 12SL Vs PAK
5Jun 14A1 Vs B2
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores