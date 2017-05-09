India preparing law on Antarctica, likely to expand research activities on polar continent

Titagarh : India is preparing a law for safeguarding its interest in Antarctica, an official of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) said in Titagarh on Tuesday.

"India doesn't have laws for Antarctica. We are preparing it and it is in circulation in the law ministry," MoES secretary Madhavan Nair Rajeevan told the media.

"The law entails regulating our activities. When we go there if we do a mistake, what will happen, what to do. It is about safeguarding our own interests," he said.

Rajeevan said India is also poised to expand its research activities in the coldest continent.

Maitri, which is India's second research station in Antarctica as part of the Indian Antarctic Programme, will be replaced by a new one in the next few years.

"The Maitri station will be replaced by a new station in the next three-to-four years. Scientific activities will be expanded. We are also planning to buy a ship which can go to Antarctica," Rajeevan added.