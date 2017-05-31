India, Pakistan trade ties flourish as usual on LoC: Officials

Jammu: Despite heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, it was business as usual on Wednesday between India and Pakistan through the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Trade officials at Chakan Da Bagh facilitation centre said 25 trucks carrying goods crossed the LoC from the Indian side into the Pakistani side of Kashmir, while six trucks carrying goods came to this side on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Trade between the two parts of divided Kashmir takes place through the Poonch-Rawalakote route

"The weekly bus service between the two parts was also operated through Poonch-Rawalakote route," officials said.

The Peace Bus service, known as "Karvan-e-Aman", between Srinagar and Muzaffarabad that operates through the Aman Setu Bridge near Kaman Post on the LoC in Uri sector was cancelled on Monday because of tension between the armies of the two countries.