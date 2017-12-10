India, Pakistan should engage in talks to resolve Kashmir issue, says Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami

Mumbai: Veteran CPM leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir that their constitutional rights will not be infringed upon.

The MLA from Kulgam constituency in Jammu and Kashmir also said that India and Pakistan should engage in "serious talks" to resolve the Kashmir issue.

Speaking at an event here, Tarigami said the causes of the prevailing unrest in Kashmir needed to be identified before any solution could be arrived at. There is no denying that this complicated issue is rooted in the history of Partition, he said.

"Both countries have not been able to overcome the trauma of Partition. This Partition's trauma is seriously affecting the Kashmir situation," he said.

The senior legislator said the current dispensation in Jammu and Kashmir, led by PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, is using old methods like use of force to tackle unrest in the militancy-hit state, creating further disillusionment among the people.

"The government should explore the process of showing the unrest among people as a human tragedy. There is neither a militant nor a military solution. It only results in human tragedy."

The veteran Communist advocated initiating a "genuine" dialogue with all stakeholders, including separatists.

"The government should initiate a process of genuine and sustainable dialogue with all stakeholders like politicians and separatists. This crisis cannot be overcome by including some and ignoring others. Also, it should not be a half-hearted exercise."

"Initiatives should be taken to rebuild the confidence of the people by releasing political leaders. The prime minister should, in parliament, assure the people of J&K that their constitutional rights under Articles 370 and 35 (A) will not be infringed upon," Tarigami added.

Article 370 grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir, while Article 35 A empowers the state legislature to define permanent citizens.

The Jammu and Kashmir head of the CPM said both India and Pakistan have fought wars, but they should start "serious talks" now.

"Not talking to Pakistan seriously is dangerous for the region. Talks will be good for India, Pakistan and the people of Kashmir," Tarigami said.