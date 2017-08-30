India, Pakistan exchange fire on LoC in J&K's Rajouri following ceasefire violations

The Indian and Pakistani Army traded heavy fire on Wednesday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. No damage or casualty has been reported.

The Pakistani Army targeted Indian positions on the LoC in the Nowshera sector, defence ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta told IANS here.

"Using small arms, automatics and mortars, they started unprovoked shelling and firing at 10.30 am. It is still going on. Indian troops are retaliating strongly and effectively," Mehta said.

On 23 August, senior army commanders of India and Pakistan on Wednesday had held a flag meeting on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir against the backdrop of numerous ceasefire violations and agreed to institute mechanisms for durable peace and tranquility on the border.

At the meeting of Battalion Commander-level officers, the Indian side highlighted "abetment and support of the Pakistan Army to cross-border terrorism, sniping actions on the Line of Control and deliberate targeting of civil population during cease fire violations," a defence ministry spokesman said.