You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. India, Mauritius sign MoU to institutionalise cooperation between both Parliaments

India, Mauritius sign MoU to institutionalise cooperation between both Parliaments

IndiaPTIJun, 10 2017 18:23:59 IST

Port Louis (Mauritius): India and Mauritius on Saturday signed a pact to institutionalise cooperation between Parliaments of the two countries.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Speaker of National Assembly of Mauritius Santi Bai Hanoomanjee after their meeting in Port Louis.

Mahajan, who is leading an Indian parliamentary delegation to Mauritius, said there is a lot to be learnt by sharing the best practices and experiences as parliamentary democracies.

In this regard, she said the MoU on joint framework for parliamentary support and capacity building is a "visionary step forward", according to a statement issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat.

She said the Parliament of India accords great importance to the steady development of parliamentary relations between the two countries.

Mahajan said the relations between the two countries are based on centuries of cultural, linguistic, social and spiritual links that transcend extraneous considerations.

More than political and other considerations, it is the commonality between the two societies and depth and nature of their people-to-people contacts which provide a platform for the sustained growth of friendship and partnership, she said.


Published Date: Jun 10, 2017 06:23 pm | Updated Date: Jun 10, 2017 06:23 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 11IND Vs SA
2Jun 12SL Vs PAK
3Jun 14A1 Vs B2
4Jun 15A2 Vs B1
5Jun 18TBC Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores