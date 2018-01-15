India, Israel sign nine agreements to boost cooperation in defence, cybersecurity: Full list

India and Israel on Monday signed nine agreements, including in the areas of cyber security and oil and gas, following delegation-level talks headed by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu in Delhi.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in cyber security was signed. A second MoU was signed between the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Israel's Ministry of Energy in oil and gas sector.

A protocol between India and Israel on amendments to the air transport agreement was also signed. Another agreement was on film-co-production between India and Israel.

A third MoU between the Central Council for Research in Homeopathy, Ministry of AYUSH and the Centre for Integrative Complementary Medicine, Shaare Zedek Medical Centre of Israel, related to cooperation in the field of research in homeopathic medicine.

Another MoU between Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) and the Technion- Israel Institute of Technology for cooperation in the field of space was signed.

A memorandum of intent was on Invest India and Invest in Israel. Indian Oil and Israel's Phinergy Ltd signed a letter of intent for cooperation in the area of metal-air batteries.

Another letter of intent between Indian Oil and Israel's Yeda Research and Development Co Ltd was signed for cooperation in the area of concentrated solar thermal technologies.

Earlier on Monday, the Israeli Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Netanyahu, accompanied by a 130-member business delegation, arrived in New Delhion Sunday on a six-day visit to India that will also see him going to Agra, Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

This is the first Prime Ministerial visit from Israel to India in 15 years after that of Ariel Sharon in 2003.

With inputs from IANS