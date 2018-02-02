India is a key player in Donald Trump's South Asia strategy: Pentagon

Washington: India is a key player in President Donald Trump's South Asia Strategy, the Pentagon has said, adding that New Delhi has offered the United States with aviation maintenance and developmental aid.

"Our relationship with India is multifaceted. India is helping with respect to the South Asian Strategy. They've provided a tremendous amount of developmental aid. They've also offered to help with aviation maintenance," Pentagon's Chief Spokesperson, Dana White, told reporters at a news conference on Thursday.

She was responding to questions on India's role in the fight against terrorism.

"There's an opportunity. India's a perfect example of where the (defence) secretary wants to find and build relationships with partners, and so that's what we are doing. And with respect to the South Asia Strategy, they are a key player in ensuring its success," White said.