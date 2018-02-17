Co-Sponsor
India has not imposed any restriction on pilgrims travelling to Pakistan, says external affairs ministry

India PTI Feb 17, 2018 10:42:23 IST

New Delhi: India has said that it did not impose any restrictions on pilgrims travelling to Pakistan amid heightened tensions between the two nations following a string of terror attacks in the Kashmir Valley.

File image of MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. Facebook@MEAINDIA

"Of course not," external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Friday when asked if India had imposed any restriction on pilgrims.

The clarification comes after Pakistan reportedly blamed India for withdrawing visa applications of pilgrims from the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.


