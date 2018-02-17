India has not imposed any restriction on pilgrims travelling to Pakistan, says external affairs ministry

New Delhi: India has said that it did not impose any restrictions on pilgrims travelling to Pakistan amid heightened tensions between the two nations following a string of terror attacks in the Kashmir Valley.
"Of course not," external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Friday when asked if India had imposed any restriction on pilgrims.
The clarification comes after Pakistan reportedly blamed India for withdrawing visa applications of pilgrims from the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.
Published Date: Feb 17, 2018 10:38 AM | Updated Date: Feb 17, 2018 10:42 AM