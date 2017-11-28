India forwarded candidature for re-election to global maritime body, announces Nitin Gadkari

London: India on Tuesday forwarded its candidature for re-election to the Council of International Maritime Organisation (IMO) in Category-B, representing the developing countries and countries with largest interests in international sea-borne trade.

Announcing this, Union Minister of Shipping Nitin Gadkari said in the event of India being re-elected, it would rededicate herself with a renewed commitment towards the development of the objectives of the IMO.

"It would leverage the opportunity to further strengthen the implementation of the IMO instruments, for the accelerated and sustained growth of the global maritime community," said Gadkari at the IMO.

The IMO, known as the Inter-Governmental Maritime Consultative Organisation (IMCO) until 1982, is a specialised agency of the United Nations responsible for regulating shipping.

Gadkari also said that India was committed to contributing to various efforts and initiatives of the IMO for safe, efficient, clean and secure maritime transportation for the benefit of mankind.

Emphasising that India was alive to the possibility of a quantum jump in maritime activities on the Indian coasts, Gadkari said that India was upgrading the infrastructure and reforming the regulatory framework for ease of doing business.

"Under flagship project of Sagarmala, six new major ports, 150 projects to modernise existing ports including construction of new berths, and 130 projects in rail and road sectors for last-mile connectivity have been identified requiring investment of $100 billion by 2025, of which, about $40 billion already stands spent," said Gadkari.

"Also, 111 inland waterways fit for river navigation have been identified, of which 32 will be developed in the first phase at an estimated investment of $800 million. These projects provide major investment opportunities for the international community," he added.

India is one of the founder members of the IMO and part of the IMO Council since, except in 1983-84.

Gadkari expressed happiness that application of the "Indian Regional Navigational Satellite System or IRNSS" in the maritime field was being pursued in the IMO.

"I am sure, the maritime community will benefit with the induction of this additional new facility," he said.