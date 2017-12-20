You are here:
India, China to hold meeting of Special Representatives after Doka La border row

IndiaIANSDec, 20 2017 14:29:42 IST

New Delhi: India and China will hold the annual meeting of their Special Representatives on their border row in New Delhi on Friday, it was announced on Wednesday.

Representational image. AFP

The External Affairs Ministry said that while National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will be India's Special Representative at the 20th Meeting of the Special Representatives, China will be represented by Yang Jiechi, State Councillor and a Communist Party Politburo member.

Indian and Chinese troops were locked in a face-off earlier this year in Doka La region near the India-China-Bhutan tri-junction.

Earlier this month, the Doka La issue came up for discussion during a meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New Delhi.


The last Special Representatives' meeting was held in Beijing in April 2016. India and China dispute their winding border and went to war over it in 1962.


