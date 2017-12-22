You are here:
India-China border talks: Ajit Doval, Beijing's state councillor to hold 20th round of discussions in New Delhi today

IndiaPTI22 Dec, 2017 15:58:50 IST

New Delhi: India and China on Friday held special representative level talks on key aspects related to border issues.

Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, right, talks with Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi before their delegation-level meeting in New Delhi, India, Friday, Dec. 22, 2017. Special Representatives of India and China hold the 20th round of negotiations on the border issues on Friday. AP

Yang Jiechi and Ajit Doval at 20th round of negotiations on border issues on Friday in New Delhi. AP

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and China's State Councillor Yang Jiechi met along with senior officials for the 20th round of the India-China border talks.

During the day-long talks the Doka la episode and other concerns pertaining to unresolved issues of boundary between India and China are expected to be discussed.

The Doka la standoff began on 16 June over People's Liberation Army's plans to build a road in an area claimed by Bhutan after the Indian troops intervened to stop it as it posed a security risk to chicken neck, the narrow corridor connecting India with its North-eastern states.


The standoff ended on 28 August following mutual agreement between India and China.


Published Date: Dec 22, 2017 12:03 pm | Updated Date: Dec 22, 2017 03:58 pm



