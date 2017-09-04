India calls on North Korea to maintain peace after Pyongyang conducts most powerful nuclear test: Read full text

North Korea carried out its most powerful nuclear test to date on Sunday, claiming to have developed an advanced hydrogen bomb that could sit atop an intercontinental ballistic missile.

South Korea's weather agency estimated the nuclear blast yield of the test was between 50 and 60 kilotonnes, five to six times stronger than North Korea's fifth test in September 2016.

India strongly condemned the presumed test and asked it to refrain from actions which adversely impact peace and stability in the Korean peninsula.

External affairs ministry called it "a matter of deep concern" that North Korea had again violated its international commitments.

Here's the full text of India's statement:

India deplores the nuclear test conducted by the DPRK this morning.

It is a matter of deep concern that DPRK has once again acted in violation of its international commitments which goes against the objective of the de-nuclearization of the Korean peninsula, which has been endorsed by DPRK itself.

We call upon DPRK to refrain from such actions which adversely impact peace and stability in the region and beyond.

India also remains concerned about the proliferation of nuclear and missile technologies which has adversely impacted India’s national security.

