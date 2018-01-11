Indefinite curfew continues in Assam's Darrang after man dies in police firing, CM Sarbananda Sonowal seeks inquiry

Dhula/Guwahati: The indefinite curfew which was clamped in Dhula police station area of Assam's Darrang district on Wednesday was in force on Thursday, officials said.

The curfew continued on Thursday though National Highway 15 was kept out of the order for movement of traffic and there was no report of any untoward incident, the officials said. Ranjit Hazarika, Officer-in-Charge of Dhula Police Station, where the person allegedly died in police custody, was arrested on Wednesday .

He was Thursday produced before a local court in Mongoldoi which remanded him to 14-days judicial custody.

On the instructions of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, PWD Minister Parimal Shuklabaidhya has rushed to

Dhula to take stock of the situation.

The curfew was clamped on Wednesday after a man died as police opened fire to control a mob, which attacked Dhula police station alleging death of a person due to torture in police custody.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday ordered an inquiry by additional chief secretary MGVK Bhanu into the incident of police firing and submit report to the government at the earliest.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia has termed the official enquiry ordered by

the government as "inadequate" and demanded a judicial enquiry.