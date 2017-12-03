You are here:
In unique rescue operation, Coast Guard rescues endangered Olive Ridley turtle near Andaman and Nicobar islands

IndiaIANSDec, 03 2017 21:35:50 IST

Port Blair: The Indian Coast Guard carried out a unique rescue operation on Sunday, freeing a trapped Olive Ridley turtle near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

A patrol ship in the sea off Andaman and Nicobar Islands found an Olive Ridley turtle entangled in a fishing net.

An Olive Ridley turtle. Representational image. AFP

The coast guard crew on board rescued the turtle and handed it over to the Forest Department in Port Blair.

The Olive Ridley sea turtle has been placed under the red list of International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), as it is considered vulnerable worldwide and endangered in India.

These turtles are considered endangered because of their few remaining nesting sites in the world.


It has been listed on Schedule - I of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, which means hurting or killing any animal in this list would result in the highest prescribed penalties.


Published Date: Dec 03, 2017 09:35 pm | Updated Date: Dec 03, 2017 09:35 pm


