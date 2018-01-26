In Republic Day address, Goa Governor Mridula Sinha says government committed to fight narcotics, human trafficking

Panaji: Goa Governor Mridula Sinha said although tourism was generating revenue in the state, it has also brought with it issues like narcotics and human trafficking. Sinha was addressing the state-level Republic Day function in the state capital in the presence of chief minister Manohar Parrikar and others.

"Goa is known as a tourist destination. Although tourism is providing revenue to the state and giving employment to the local population, it has also brought in issues like narcotics and human trafficking," the Governor said.

"The government is committed to fight these evils. I am hopeful that joint efforts by the people and the government will weed out these evils from the state," she added. The governor pointed out that Goa has achieved the distinction of being a very peaceful place, as the state government has managed to control the anti-social and criminal

elements.

"As far as terrorism is concerned, our security agencies are capable enough to tackle any kind of eventuality

in the state. I appeal to the people of the state to help the government machinery to stop any unpleasant activities and crimes," she said.

She also appealed to the people to contribute in a big way to make Goa a garbage-free state by 2019. Sinha lamented that despite social awareness and laws prevailing in the state, the situation in the country is not positive towards the all-round development of women.

Safety of women and their malnutrition are still challenges before the nation and the governments.

"I am pleased to know that the union Women and Child Development Ministry's report has observed that Goa provides safest environment for women as compared to other states in the country. Our state is leading on the front of security of women, which is a thing of pride for us and we should work towards keeping up this reputation," she said.

"It is a cause of concern that despite our efforts, the country is facing problems like poverty, unemployment,

illiteracy, diseases, malnutrition and homeless people," she said. "We are also facing man-made challenges like

terrorism, violence, extremism, communalism, atrocities on women, which is the biggest threat to the integrity of our

nation," she said.

"It is our responsibility that once again, we should bestow our faith on the ideologies of democracy and

secularism, which will help us get rid of these evils. These issues need to be tackled not with fear or power, but with

positive thinking and attitude," she said. She also said that there was a need to encourage moral education, which will instill good values in the life of an individual.

Sinha appealed to the people to help the state government towards achieving its goal of providing better

education and health to the people.