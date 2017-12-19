In Himachal Pradesh Assembly assets of re-elected MLAs grew by roughly 79%; 52 are crorepatis

New Delhi: A total of 22 MLAs have declared criminal cases against them in Himachal Pradesh, while there are 52 crorepatis among the elected representatives in 2017 polls, says a report.

The findings have been shared by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) which in association with Himachal Pradesh Election Watch have analysed the affidavits of all 68 MLAs from the Himachal Pradesh 2017 assembly elections. "Out of the 68 MLAs analysed, 22 (32 percent) have declared criminal cases against them. Out of 68 MLAs analysed during Himachal Pradesh assembly elections in 2012, 14 (21 percent) had declared criminal cases against them," Delhi-based ADR said in a report on Tuesday.

Eight MLAs have declared serious criminal cases against them, while during the assembly elections in 2012, five had declared serious criminal cases against them.

Among party wise MLAs with criminal cases, two out of 21 MLAs from Indian National Congress (INC), 18 of 44 MLAs from Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), one MLA from CPI(M) and one out of two Independent MLAs have declared criminal cases against them in their affidavits, it said. Also, one out of 21 MLAs from Congress, six out of 44 MLAs from BJP and one MLA from CPI(M) have declared serious criminal cases against them in their affidavits, the report added.

"Out of the 68 MLAs analysed, 52 (76 per cent) are crorepatis. Out of 68 MLAs analysed during Himachal Pradesh 2012 assembly elections, 44 (65 per cent) MLAs were crorepatis," ADR, which works for electoral reforms, said.

Among party wise crorepati MLAs, 21 MLAs from INC, 28 out of 44 MLAs from BJP, one MLA from CPI(M) and two Independents have declared assets worth more than Rs one crore.

The average assets per MLA contesting in the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2017 is Rs 8.88 crore. In 2012, the average assets of MLAs analyzed was Rs 7.45 crore, the report said.

Among major parties, the average assets per MLA for 21 INC MLAs is Rs 13.80 crore, 44 BJP MLAs (Rs 6.14 crore) and two Independents have average assets of Rs 12.85 crore. As per the report, 59 out of 68 MLAs have declared liabilities.

ADR said that 10 out of 68 MLAs have not declared their sources of income. The average asset size of re-elected MLAs in 2017 is Rs 10.39 crore, while the average asset of re-elected MLAs in 2012 was Rs 5.79 crore.

"The growth in average assets of re-elected MLAs is Rs 4.60 crore ie by 79 percent," ADR added. On the education details of MLAs, the report said that 21 MLAs have declared their educational qualification to be between 8th pass and 12th pass, while 47 have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above.

A total of 20 MLAs have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years, while 46 have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years and one MLA declared his age above 80 years. Out of 68 MLAs, four MLAs are women. In 2012, out of 68 MLAs, three were women.