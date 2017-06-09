Published Date: Jun 09, 2017 09:00 am | Updated Date: Jun 09, 2017 05:42 pm
In conversation with Smriti Z Irani
|Match
|Date
|Details
|1
|Jun 10
|ENG Vs AUS
|2
|Jun 11
|IND Vs SA
|3
|Jun 12
|SL Vs PAK
|4
|Jun 14
|A1 Vs B2
|5
|Jun 15
|A2 Vs B1
|Full Schedule
Top Stories
Madhya Pradesh farmers' strike LIVE: Shivraj Chouhan announces fast from Saturday
Congress MLA Seen Inciting People to Set Police Station Ablaze in MP
ICC Champions Trophy 2017, New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live cricket score and updates: Williamson runs himself out
UK Election 2017: The real lesson for Theresa May is 'Don't take voters for granted'
Qualitative versus quantitative method of investing: Which one works for you?
Daily petrol, diesel price revision: Without required infra in place, expect chaos at pumps
Madhya Pradesh farmers' protest: Rifts appear in BJP as Kailash Vijayvargiya hits out at home minister
Raabta movie review: Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon and pretty visuals drowned out by tedium
Cricket Scores
ICC Champions Trophy, 2017
NZ Vs BAN
ICC Champions Trophy, 2017
IND Vs SL
ICC Champions Trophy, 2017
PAK Vs SA
ICC Champions Trophy, 2017
ENG Vs NZ
Afghanistan in West Indies, 3 T20 International Series, 2017
WI Vs AFG
ICC Champions Trophy, 2017
AUS Vs BAN
ICC Champions Trophy, 2017
IND Vs PAK
Afghanistan in West Indies, 3 T20 International Series, 2017
WI Vs AFG
ICC Champions Trophy, 2017
SL Vs SA
Afghanistan in West Indies, 3 T20 International Series, 2017
WI Vs AFG
Afghanistan in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2017
WI vs AFG - Jun 10th, 2017, 12:00 AM IST
ENG vs AUS - Jun 10th, 2017, 03:00 PM IST
IND vs SA - Jun 11th, 2017, 03:00 PM IST
Afghanistan in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2017
WI vs AFG - Jun 12th, 2017, 12:00 AM IST
SL vs PAK - Jun 12th, 2017, 03:00 PM IST
A1 vs B2 - Jun 14th, 2017, 03:00 PM IST
Afghanistan in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2017
WI vs AFG - Jun 15th, 2017, 12:00 AM IST
A2 vs B1 - Jun 15th, 2017, 03:00 PM IST
Zimbabwe in Scotland, 2 ODI Series, 2017
SCO vs ZIM - Jun 15th, 2017, 03:15 PM IST
Zimbabwe in Scotland, 2 ODI Series, 2017
SCO vs ZIM - Jun 17th, 2017, 03:15 PM IST