IMU CET 2017 results to be declared tomorrow at 10 am: Check your grades on imu.ac.in

The Indian Maritime University (IMU) will declare the results to the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2017 on Wednesday at 10 am. The students can check their marks on the official website: imu.ac.in.

The update on the result date came from the university on the official website, imu.ac.in. The previously notified date was 30 May.

The candidates are requested to keep all relevant information, like exam registration number, ready to avoid last minute delay.

The all-India level CET was held on 27 May, 2017 for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by IMU and its affiliated institutes.

After the declaration of the result, the selection process for the admission in the university will begin. The candidates will be selected on the basis of the physical and medical fitness, after which they can go for counselling.

In 2016, the IMU CET was held on 4 June and the results were declared on 8 June, 2016.

Steps to obtain result:

Visit the official website: imu.ac.in

Go to the Results tab and select 'IMU CET 2017'.

Enter your registration number and click 'submit'.

Download and take a print copy of the result page for future reference

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.