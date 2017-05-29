IMD says weather conditions are favourable in Kerala for onset of monsoon tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: Conditions are 'favourable' for the onset of Southwest Monsoon in Kerala by Tuesday, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Monday.

While south Kerala has been receiving widespread rains since early on Monday, only a few places have received rains in the northern parts. However, it is likely to improve by Tuesday, IMD Thiruvananthapuram director S Sudevan said.

"Present meteorological analysis indicates that conditions are favourable for the onset of southwest monsoon in Kerala in the next 24 hours," the director said.

While Mavelikkara (Alappuzha) and Vaikom (Kottayam) each received six cm of rain, Kochi witnessed five cm rainfall. Enamackel and Irinjalakuda (Thrissur) besides Quilandy (Kozhikode) were among the areas which received three cm of rain.

Thiruvananthapuram city, Minicoy and Peermade (Idukki) each received one cm of rain.

Rain and thundershowers are most likely to occur at most places in Kerala in the next five days.

Strong winds from the westerly with speed occasionally exceeding 45-55 kmph are likely off Kerala coast and over Lakshadweep.

Meanwhile, in Kottayam a huge tree got uprooted and fell on a house, causing injuries to three persons, who have been hospitalised, police said.