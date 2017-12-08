IMD predicts heavy rain in Gangetic West Bengal till Sunday; fishermen advised not to venture into sea

Kolkata: The Met department on Friday forecast heavy rain and squally wind in Gangetic West Bengal till Sunday owing to a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal.

The deep depression, which lay centred about 400-kilometre south-southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha at 2.30 pm on Friday, is likely to reach north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts on Saturday, the weatherman said.

The system is likely to cause heavy rain in the coastal districts of West Bengal on Friday and the downpour is likely to affect other parts of Gangetic West Bengal from Saturday morning.

Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough along and off West Bengal coast with wind speed gusting to 60 kilometre per hour till Sunday.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during the period.

Moderate to heavy rain is likely to occur in Kolkata till Sunday morning, the Met department forecast said.

The minimum temperature in the city, which remained cloudy throughout the day, was recorded at 20.4-degree Celsius, five notches above normal, while the maximum temperature was three degrees lower than average at 24.6 degrees Celsius.