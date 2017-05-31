IIT-Madras student thrashed for participating in beef fest; Pro-Left student bodies protest attack

Chennai: Pro-Left student bodies on Wednesday staged a protest outside the IIT Madras condemning the attack on a PhD scholar for taking part in a beef fest in the campus opposing the Centre's ban on sale of cattle for slaughter.

Expressing solidarity with R Sooraj, who was attacked on Tuesday, the slogan-raising activists of the Left leaning bodies demanded action against the assailants.

Police said the activists were detained. Sooraj had participated in a beef fest held by some students on Sunday night.

In a related development, some IIT-M students took out a procession, urging the institute management to take action against those involved in the attack on the scholar.

A pro-Tamil fringe outfit also staged a protest outside the IIT campus over the assault.

Sooraj, associated with the Ambedkar Periyar Study Circle, was injured in his right eye in Tuesday's assault allegedly by some students claimed to be Sangh Parivar supporters.