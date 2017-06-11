IIT JEE Entrance results: Samosa vendor's son secures all-India rank of 64, cites APJ Abdul Kalam as idol

Hyderabad: A samosa seller's son from Kukatpally Housing Board area in Hyderabad has secured 64th rank in this year's Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced.

V Mohan Abhyas, who had bagged all-India sixth rank and and first position in south India first rank in JEE Mains, scored 310 marks out of 366 in the JEE Advanced, the results of which were announced on Sunday.

"I expected to get a rank within 50. Initially I was bit disappointed (after hearing the results), But now I am satisfied with my performance," he told PTI.

Mohan (17) had bagged fifth rank in Telangana State Eamcet and first rank in Andhra Pradesh Eamcet, the results of which were announced in the first week of May.

Eamcet exams are conducted for admission to undergraduate programmes in the field of engineering, medical and agriculture studies.

Mohan, who attributes his success to his parents and his teachers says he wants to become a scientist.

"My idol is APJ Abdul Kalam," he said.

He initially had plans to join BE (Engineering Physics), but now says he has not yet decided on which branch to opt for.

His father, V Subba Rao, sells samosas for a living and along with his wife make samosas at home.

"I am very happy. My son used to study for 10 hours daily. He used to help us in making samosas till he was in class X. He may join IIT Mumbai or IIT Chennai," Subba Rao told PTI.

Meanwhile, the students of social and tribal welfare residential schools of Telangana proved their mettle once again in the JEE exams this year.

"As many as 33 tribal and 25 social welfare residential students qualified for admission into the prestigious IITs. M Karthik secured all India 430 rank in SC category and Devendra Naik bagged 167 rank in the ST category," an official release said.