IIMC Alumni Association vice-president resigns citing 'systematic saffronisation' of institute

New Delhi: A senior office-bearer of the IIMC Alumni Association on Friday resigned from the body, alleging "systematic saffronisation" of the state-run media institute, which has courted controversies in the recent past.

Arunoday Prakash, the vice-president of the association, has quit, its general secretary Mihir Ranjan confirmed.

The association, founded in 2004, has 12 chapters across the country. It organises 'connections', the annual get-together of the alumni on the campus.

"The association is not really working for the interests of the future students. It is silent on the ongoing happenings," Prakash said.

What is the point of having a body with thousands of members that does not even speak out when the institute is being "systematically saffronised"? he asked.

Prakash, who is the media advisor to Delhi Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, said he was feeling "suffocated" as the alumni forum was not taking any stand on the recent developments, including the decision to impose Central Civil Services Conduct Rules on the faculty.

Ranjan said the issue of Prakash's resignation will be taken up in the forum's next central committee meeting.

Eight of 11 faculty members of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi had last month written to the secretary, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, who is also Chairperson of the institution, accusing its Director General (DG) KG Suresh of "targeting and defaming" them.

Suresh had reacted to the allegations, saying many of these faculty members were into "activism" and their "tantrums" could be described as "theatre of the absurd".

The institution is currently celebrating its 53rd Foundation Day.