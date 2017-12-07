IIM releases CAT 2017 question papers, answer keys on iimcat.ac.in; objection forms accepted till 9 December

The Indian Institute of Management(IIM) has released Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 questions papers, answer keys and the objection form on Thursday. Candidates can visit the official—iimcat.ac.in—for further updates.

The candidates can challenge the answer keys by submitting the objection form by 2 pm on 9 December.

According to DNA, the candidates whose objection are found to be valid will receive a refund in their fee.

The exam was conducted by IIM Lucknow on 26 November, 2017.

The CAT 2017 results are likely to be released by the second week of January, reported Hindustan Times.

After the results are declared, the shortlisted candidates will be called for the final round, which includes group discussion and personal interview.

Steps to obtain question paper or submit objection form