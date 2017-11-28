ICSE slashes minimum marks required to pass Class X and XII; move follows HRD ministry panel's recommendations

New Delhi: The ICSE board has reduced the minimum passing percentage for Class X and XII examinations from 2018-19 academic session in order to bring parity with the marking scheme of other boards.

The pass percentage for Class X has been lowered from 35 to 33 percent and for Class XII from 40 to 35 percent, a senior board official said.

The Human Resources Development (HRD) ministry had in May constituted an Inter-Board Working Group (IBWG) to deliberate upon multiple examination-related issues, including scrapping of moderation policy.

Among several recommendations made by IBWG was having same pass percentage by different boards.

"In view of the panel's recommendations, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CICSE) has decided to lower its pass percentage for Class X from 35 to 33 percent and for Class XII from 40 to 35 percent," the official said.

"The objective of the change is to bring a close uniformity with other boards in the country. The change will be implemented from next academic session," he added.