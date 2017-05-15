ICSE Class X 2017 results to be announced today; check your grades online at cisce.org

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will be declaring the results of the ICSE matriculation exam (Class X) on 15 May. Students who appeared for their ICSE exam this year may check their grades on the official website, cisce.org, at 10.30 am.

Students have been advised to log on to the website at the appropriate time, and keep their candidate information, like roll numbers etc, handy in order to avoid delays. The ICSE exams started on 10 March and concluded on 21 April this year.

According to a report on NDTV, the exams had to be delayed after the Election Commission of India announced Assembly polls in five states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur — and said it will take place in the months of February and March.

In all, 2,50,871 students registered for the examinations this year, the report mentioned, with 1,76,327 candidates for the ICSE exam and a further 74,544 for ISC (Class XII) exams. In all, there are 2,015 schools in India and abroad which offer students the ICSE course.

In 2016, the CISCE had declared results to both ICSE and ISC on the same date. As per a report on India Today, the total pass percentage for ICSE was 98.54 percent last year, while the pass percentage for ISC was 96.56 percent. Girls had outshone boys in both exams.

Moreover, last year, through Live Ink Character Recognition (LICR) technology, the board had declared the results two weeks earlier as compared to previous years, the report further added.