ICSE Class 10th result and ISC Class 12th result 2017 likely to be declared today at 3 pm on cisce.org

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to declare its ICSE Class X result and ISC Class XII result on its official website www.cisce.org at 3 pm. According to reports, the the ICSE, ISC results date was confirmed by the CISCE board recently via a notification.

Aside from the official website, students can also get their ICSE, ISC results by sending an SMS (ICSE/ISC followed by the seven-digit unique ID) to 09248082883.

Recently, there was some confusion over the the date of the results, after which the ICSE board issued a clarification and said that it would provide the result dates in advance.

Steps to obtain results:

- Log on to cisce.org or examresults.net.

- Click on the Results tab.

- You will be redirected to another page.

- Click on the link Indian Certificate for Secondary Education ICSE Class 10 results 2017 or ISC Indian School Certificate Class 12 results 2017.

- Enter your Roll Number.

- Click on Submit.

- Download the Indian Certificate for Secondary Education ICSE Class X result or ISC Indian School Certificate Class XII result and take a printout for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.