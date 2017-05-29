ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 board exam results 2017 declared: Check your grades on cisce.org

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared its ICSE Class X and ISC Class XII examination results on the official websites, www.cisce.org, at 3 pm. According to reports, the ICSE and ISC results date was confirmed by the CISCE board recently via a notification.

Ananya Maity from Kolkata has topped the ISC Class XII 2017 exams with a score of 99.5 percent.

The first rank for ICSE Class X 2017 was secured by two students, Muskan Abdullah Pathan of Hathcings High School, Pune and Ashwin Rao from Saint Paul English, Bangalore. Both scored 99.4%, Hindustan Times reported.

Due to increased web traffic, students might encounter issues while accessing the council's website cisce.org. The candidates can also get their ICSE Class X or ISC results Class XII results by sending an SMS (ICSE/ISC followed by the seven-digit unique ID) to 09248082883.

Recently, there was some confusion over the the date of the results, after which the board had issued a clarification and said that it would provide the result dates in advance.

Steps to obtain results:

- Log on to cisce.org or examresults.net.

- Click on the Results tab.

- You will be redirected to another page.

- Click on the link Indian Certificate for Secondary Education Class 10 results 2017 or ISC Indian School Certificate Class 12 results 2017.

- Enter your Roll Number.

- Click on Submit.

- Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified.

The students are advised to go through the results carefully to check for details like name and date of birth, any discrepancy should be brought to the board's notice.

With inputs from PTI