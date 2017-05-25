ICSE Class 10th and Class 12th board exam results may be announced soon; check your grades on cisce.org

After the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) delayed announcing results for ICSE Class X matriculation examination last week citing delays and difficulties in moderation of the exam papers, the board has indicated that it will soon be announcing the results for Classes X and XII board exams.

According to a report on CNN-News18, the Indian Certificate for Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X, and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class XI results for all three streams — Science, Arts and Commerce — will soon be announced. The results will be declared on the official board website, cisce.org.

However, the exact date will be announced only a day or two before the results are actually declared, the board said. CISCE officials had earlier said that details would be put up on the website in days to come. "It will be notified one week ahead on the website and in all leading newspapers," said the official.

Results were originally supposed to be declared on 15 May, but were delayed at the last minute. A possible reason for this could be that the entire examination schedule was hampered this year on account of Assembly elections in five states: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

Accordingly, the exams, which was supposed to begin on 27 February, actually began on 10 March, and it also concluded later, on 21 April.