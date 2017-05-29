ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 board exam results 2017 declared: Kolkata's Ananya Maity is ISC topper

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared its ICSE Class X and ISC Class XII examination results on the official websites, www.cisce.org, at 3 pm. Reports state that the ICSE and ISC results dates were confirmed by the board via a notification.

Ananya Maity of the Heritage School, Kolkata was declared as the topper of ISC (12th) Boards with 99.5 percent marks, the CISCE announced on Monday. Muskan Abdulla Pathan from Hutchings High School, Pune and Ashwin Rao from St Paul's English School, Bengaluru followed suit as joint toppers of ICSE (10th) boards exam with 99.4 percent marks.

The CISCE, which conducts the exams, will introduce a DigiLocker facility to store digitally signed certificates and marksheets, reports PTI. In another first, the council has also made a provision for candidates to apply for rechecking of marks. "This is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission for Digital India and we know it will be popular among the students as the present young generation is far more tech savvy than you and me," CISCE chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon said in the report.

Students who are yet to check their results can use the following steps to get their marks:

- Log on to cisce.org or examresults.net.

- Click the Results option.

- Enter a valid seven- digit UID (Unique ID) and the mentioned captcha to enter a new page

- Click on the link 'Indian Certificate for Secondary Education Class 10 results 2017' or 'ISC Indian School Certificate Class 12 results 2017'.

- Enter your Roll Number.

- Click on Submit.

- Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

You can also receive your reports via SMS, reports Moneycontrol. Here are the steps for the same:

- Type ICSE <space> your UID

- In case of ISC, type ISC <space> your UID number

- Send the message (in both instances) to 09248082883

With inputs from agencies.