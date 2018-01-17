ICAI CA CPT 2017 results likely to be declared today; check on icaiexam.icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to declare results of the CA Common Proficiency Test (CPT) examination on Wednesday. Candidates can check the results on icaiexam.icai.org.

According to The Indian Express, the results will be declared by 8 pm on Wednesday. A total of 1.28 lakh students had appeared for CA final exams at 346 centres, while 63,035 students have taken the CPT exam, the report added.

While the exams of CA was organised in November last year, the CPT exam was held in December, News18 reported.

ICAI will also release the merit list of the top 50 students, who secure a minimum 55 percent in the exam, The Economic Times reported.

According to The Times of India, these are the steps to check the results:

1) Go to the official website icaiexam.icai.org

2) Log in to your account using your registration number and roll number.

3) Click on the relevant link of CA CPT Result

4) Take a printout of the result and save it

According to Financial Times, the students can also check results by sending an SMS to 58888

For Common Proficiency Test (CPT): type CACPT(space)6-Digit Roll Number and send it to 58888 and for CA Final Examination Type CAFNL(space)6-Digit Roll Number and send it to 58888.